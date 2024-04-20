Tourism, business leaders anticipate boost from 50 Cent and his projects

By Chelsie Burroughs

SHREVEPORT (KTBS) — Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson got a lot accomplished during his two days in Shreveport.

Thursday, he and city officials made his lease of G-Unit Studios officials with an afternoon signing ceremony, followed by a welcome party. Friday, the hip-hop mogul had meetings with key business owners and downtown leaders about not only bringing movies to the city but other businesses as well.

Jackson said it’s important for him to build a relationship with the city to help make it a success. He’s not just about G-Unit Studios, and he has no plans to compete with existing businesses. Instead, he wants to bring in more businesses.

“There’s so many cool opportunities here that I’m looking at. I’m not looking to put competitors right next to each other. I’m like, no this business is already there we don’t need to do that. We want something different. A lot of people when they come out want to enjoy the nightlife,” said Jackson.

And he wants to be a part of transforming Shreveport’s nightlife. Jackson is already looking at buildings to buy in downtown Shreveport.

Visit Shreveport-Bossier President Stacy Brown says 50 Cent will have an economic impact on the downtown area.

“This can have a really a rollover effect in our economy, not only for the individuals that come here in the film industry but those that want to come visit and see what’s happening in the film industry,” said Brown.

Like many other business owners, Ryan Williams believes this will benefit entrepreneurs in many ways.

“I think any time someone wants to invest in your community, it’s a good thing. I think that’s amazing. Along with all the rest of things we have coming into town. I think that this is just a part of a bigger picture,” said Williams.

As for 50 Cent, he says he is glad the community has welcomed him with open arms. The music mogul is excited about his future in Shreveport.

“Well, it’s really been great. Like, they welcomed me with open arms. So, I’m excited. My ideas for the film studios and stuff like that are already in motion so it’s going in a way that I feel really good about. It’s an amazing accomplishment for me,” said Jackson.

