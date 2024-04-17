Kentucky veteran saves friend’s life after he collapsed outside Walmart

By Matthew Keck

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Kentucky (WLKY) — A Kentucky veteran’s trip to the store ended up with him saving a friend’s life.

Paul Morgan stopped by the Walmart in Rockcastle County when he ran into his longtime friend Larry in the parking lot.

Morgan says the two were just talking when Larry suddenly collapsed.

He performed CPR, which he learned during his time in the military until first responders arrived to help.

“I thought he was dead I’ll be honest with you. He just started turning blue and I thought Lord, don’t let him die. So sad,” Morgan said. “When they was loading him he looked at me and he said I’ll see ya Paul! and I knew then he was gonna be all right.”

Larry was taken to the hospital and we’re told he is doing better.

