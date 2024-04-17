‘It rocked our family’: Father speaks out after woman killed in Seminole County carjacking

By Hayley Crombleholme

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — The father of Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvivas is remembering his daughter.

Aguasvivas was the victim of a carjacking in Seminole County last week.

Law enforcement believes it was her body that was later found in a car that had been set on fire in Osceola County.

For the first time, we’re learning more about who Aguasvivas was.

“It rocked our family,” he said in Spanish, speaking with a TV station in Miami.

According to law enforcement, Aguasvivas had been living with her husband in Homestead.

Her husband told deputies she was in Central Florida to visit family, but they haven’t been able to find any family members in the area who were expecting her.

He said his daughter was a mother with a 6-year-old girl of her own. She was a college graduate, and he emphasized how smart she was.

“In Santo Domingo, she studied English at a young age,” he said. “In university, she graduated studying English for four years and continued studying and finished when she was 21 years old.”

He described Aguasvivas as caring and well-behaved, someone with many friends who has never had problems with anyone.

Finding out what happened was shocking and devastating. He says he came home and found his wife crying.

“The neighbor already communicated to her what happened,” he said. “And that’s how we find out about the situation.”

To the people out there who know what happened, he’s asking them to cooperate with law enforcement.

“Because today it was my daughter,” he said. “Tomorrow, it can be the daughter of someone else.”

He said the family is trying to be strong and relying on their faith right now.

