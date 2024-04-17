Brevard County police agency warns community about viral ‘Senior Assassin’ game

By Chelsea Robinson

Click here for updates on this story

SATELLITE BEACH, Florida (WESH) — A police agency in Brevard County has issued a warning to community members regarding a viral game.

The Satellite Beach Police Department stated that they had received “numerous calls from residents who are witnessing individuals dressed in hoodies or masks, sneaking around their neighbors’ homes.”

Officers learned the individuals were high school seniors playing “Senior Assassin,” in which they sneak up on classmates.

“Our officers respond to each of these 911 calls without knowledge of whether this is an incident of students just having fun or an actual crime is about to be committed,” the department said. “We would like to remind the community that the sight of firearms, whether real or fake, may instill fear among the public.”

Police said “Senior Assassin” incidents may warrant disorderly conduct charges.

“We strongly urge parents to talk with your kids about the risks of playing this game, and discourage the use of realistic fake guns,” they wrote.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.