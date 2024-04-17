61-year-old Indiana man arrested after hit-and-run involving horse and buggy

By Norman Seawright

HENRYVILLE, Indiana (WLKY) — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a southern Indiana man for leaving the scene of an accident involving a horse-drawn buggy.

Heather Williams said she and her husband were driving on Highway 31 when they saw fire trucks and the remains of a horse-drawn buggy.

“Then I saw it was an Amish buggy and I told my husband,” she said. “He immediately pulled over.”

The other vehicle was gone. The Sheriff’s office said, “the vehicle fled the scene, leaving behind the buggy operators, who sustained injuries and required immediate medical attention.”

Williams said two boys and a girl were in the buggy, and the girl’s injuries were the most serious.

On Monday, police arrested 61-year-old Wade Roberts for leaving the scene of an accident causing injury.

“The buggy, it was demolished,” she said. “Even with the tow truck, it took my husband and a couple other men to actually help guide it up on the truck. So it was just destroyed and the girl was lying on the ground somewhere about right in there, almost in a fetal position and pain.”

The Sheriff’s office statement continued:

“This unfortunate incident reminds us of the importance of vigilance and responsibility on our roads, particularly where horse-led buggies are prevalent. Sheriff Maples and the entire Clark County Sheriff’s Office urge all community members to exercise caution and operate their vehicles with heightened awareness, especially when encountering horse-led vehicles. Every individual’s safety is paramount, and we must all do our part to prevent such incidents.”

