TSU football player killed by hit and run driver, police say

By Chuck Morris

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A Tennessee State University football player was killed walking across Gallatin Pike early Sunday morning by a hit and run driver, Metro Nashville Police said.

The university’s athletics department confirmed that Chazan Page, 20, died after being struck by the car.

Police said Page, of Nashville, was crossing Gallatin Pike at 1:30 a.m. near Marion Avenue when he was struck by a red sedan or possibly a small SUV traveling north on Gallatin Pike at a high rate of speed. The vehicle will have significant front-end damage. Page was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where he died.

Page has started all 11 games the past two seasons for TSU according to his bio on the website. He was expected to be an anchor of the offensive line going into his senior season. He played high school at Lipscomb Academy.

Anyone with information about the hit and run driver or red vehicle is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.