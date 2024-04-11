Leavenworth baker may have lost $4,000 diamond in batch of cookies

By Alan Shope

LEAVENWORTH, Kansas (KMBC) — A Leavenworth bakery owner’s lost diamond from her wedding ring has sparked an unusual search among her cookies.

She believes the diamond, worth over $4,000, may have fallen into her dough.

” I looked down at my hand, and the center diamond is gone,” Dawn “Sis” Monroe, owner of Sis Sweets Cookies & Café, told KMBC 9 on Tuesday.

The bakery staff, who put on and took off more than 119,000 rubber gloves last year, had never experienced anything like this before.

Monroe described the frantic search that ensued in the bakery.

The wedding ring, a cherished possession from nearly four decades ago, chosen by her husband, was now missing its main diamond.

“We kinda went back to the kitchen and looked around,” Monroe said.

The diamond was nowhere to be found.

“I was crying, and all he could say was, ‘You still have me,’ so that made it all better,” Monroe said.

The bakery owner believes the diamond may have dropped into the dough while she was rolling and making cookies on Friday.

It had been on her hand daily for nearly 36 years.

The search has been narrowed down to either chocolate chip, sugar, or peanut butter cookies. The bakery has issued a warning to their customers to be cautious before biting into a cookie.

“Mainly cause I didn’t want anybody to break a tooth,” Monroe said.

She hopes to find the diamond but acknowledges that if she doesn’t, she’ll have to replace it because the ring is too valuable for her to remove.

Four days have passed with no luck, but Sis Sweets continues to bake and sell pastries, holding out hope that the missing diamond will show up. Monroe has even offered a reward of free cookies for anyone who finds it.

“I would definitely make it worth your while bringing it back,” Monroe said with a laugh.

Her plea for the diamond’s safe return has received hundreds of shares on Facebook. She said the ring is worth more than $4,000.

