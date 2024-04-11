By Web staff

CARLISLE, Iowa (KCCI) — Carlisle Police have a new tool up in the skies to help fight crime and find people needing help.

It’s launching a new drone program.

The drone will be used for things like search and rescue efforts, finding a suspect on the run, or for documenting things like hazardous material spills. It will be operated by officers who get certified with the Federal Aviation Administration.

The department says several officers are already certified, and it will conduct routine training with the drone every two years.

