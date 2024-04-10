Faribault prison undergoing temporary lockdowns due to low staffing levels

By Web staff

FARIBAULT, Minnesota (WCCO) — Minnesota’s largest prison is dealing with a series of temporary lockdowns — and not because of bad behavior.

WCCO received complaints about inmates at the Faribault Correction Facility not being able to leave their cells, attend classes or get commissary.

The Department of Corrections says because of low staffing levels, rotating lockdowns are necessary for safety.

“Today, what may happen is we may leave half the unit out for two hours, the other half would go out for two hours. An education program may close today. Tomorrow it will be open, and a different program may close,” said Paul Schnell, Minnesota DOC Commissioner. “So it’s a way of being able to provide coverage for the facility to maximize the safety of both staff and the incarcerated population.”

The Faribault prison is currently 42 below a full complement of corrections officers, according to the DOC.

DOC Director of Communications Shannon Loehrke says that due to the lack of staffing, programming opportunities have been impacted, as they rely heavily on staff.

She added that commissary has been issued to all who have requested it at the Faribault facility and property is distributed within the required five-day timeline during modified lockdowns.

Schnell says staffing is a problem at half the state’s prisons but he expects to be 95% fully staffed by the end of next month.

