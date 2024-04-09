Houston Public Library Welcomes Cynthia Wilson As New Interim Executive Director

By Francis Page, Jr.

April 9, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a pivotal move for the Houston Public Library System (HPL), Mayor John Whitmire announces the appointment of the dynamic Cynthia Wilson as the new interim Executive Director. An acclaimed former educator and seasoned executive leader in enhancing workplace performance, Wilson steps into this role, effective immediately, to foster the growth and evolution of HPL’s vast network.

With a robust tenure commencing in January 2024, Wilson has been a driving force as the mayor’s Senior Advisor for Organizational Culture and Education. Her extensive background includes transformative leadership positions such as an elementary school principal, District Superintendent for the Houston Independent School District, Superintendent of Schools in the Orangeburg, S.C., Consolidated School District, and strategic roles in the Dallas Independent School District as Chief of Staff and Chief Human Capital Management Officer.

As interim Executive Director, Wilson brings her wealth of expertise to enhance communications, management, employee morale, and operations within HPL’s impressive infrastructure, which includes the Central Library, five Regional Libraries, 29 Neighborhood and Express Libraries, three History Research Centers, three TECHLink technology centers, and the innovative satellite location at Children’s Museum Houston, among others.

HPL stands as a beacon of knowledge and community engagement, boasting one of the nation’s largest service areas in terms of population and geographic scope. It proudly serves Houston’s 2.3 million residents with a comprehensive, customer-centric service strategy that ensures access to a world of information and resources.

Dr. Wilson’s illustrious educational background is equally impressive, with a Doctor of Education from South Carolina State University, a Master of Education from the University of Houston, and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Texas at Austin.

She succeeds Dr. Rhea Lawson, who has been at the helm of HPL since 2005. The City of Houston extends its deepest gratitude to Dr. Lawson for her dedicated years of service and wishes her continued success in all new ventures.

