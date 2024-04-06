Cancer survivor donates ‘completion’ bell to Mt. Pleasant medical center

By Emily Keinath

Click here for updates on this story

MT. PLEASANT, Michigan (WNEM) — A donation from a cancer survivor to the MyMichigan Medical Center in Mt. Pleasant will allow patients the chance to ring a “completion” bell to celebrate the end of their chemotherapy treatment.

Blanchard resident Sean Embrey made the donation to the Chemotherapy and Infusion Department at the hospital to provide a symbol of hope and achievement for patients undergoing chemotherapy treatments, the hospital said.

Embrey was diagnosed with cancer and began his chemotherapy and radiation journey in February 2023, and completed his treatments in July 2023, the hospital said.

Upon completing the radiation treatments, Embrey was given the option to ring the bell as a sign of victory but he wasn’t able to do the same after completing chemotherapy treatments in Mt. Pleasant, according to the hospital.

His aunt then gifted a bell to him, and he gifted it to the Chemotherapy and Infusion Department at MyMichigan Medical Center in Mt. Pleasant.

“The bell is a little tattered and beat up, just like I was,” said Embrey. “The ‘completion’ bell signifies a goal achieved and recognition of a well battle fought. Hearing the bell gives hope to others still fighting.”

Embrey shared his story with the staff at the Chemotherapy and Infusion Department and offered them the bell as a donation to give the opportunity to celebrate and commemorate the end of a long battle by ringing the victory bell, according to the hospital.

“Sean’s generosity has fulfilled a dream of our infusion nurses and sparked a fire in the Infusion Centers throughout our health system,” said Gina Steven, oncology service line director, MyMichigan Health. “The impact of his kindness and selflessness will undoubtedly be felt for years to come, and we are honored and humbled to have such a remarkable individual as a supporter of our cause.”

A plaque with Embrey and his aunt’s names and the date of the donation will be placed under the bell at the Chemotherapy and Infusion Department in Mt. Pleasant to honor their donation, the hospital said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.