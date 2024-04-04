There’s still time to check out Death Valley’s wildflower blooms



KTNV

By Geneva Zoltek

Click here for updates on this story

DEATH VALLEY, Nevada (KTNV) — Right now, parts of the desert are turning technicolor, and there’s still a few more weeks left to check out the spring wildflower blooms in Death Valley National Park.

“It’s finally warming up, and so the wildflowers are coming out,” said Nichole Andler, chief of interpretation and education for Death Valley.

Andler said that while it’s not technically a super bloom this year, there are still some locations where wildflower growth stretches for miles.

“Over on the west side of the park in Panamint Valley, we are having a really massive bloom over there,” she said.

At that location, Channel 13 caught up with Mesquite resident Dianna Brokling, who drove out with her husband and friends from Washington to see the sight.

“We were kind of gobsmacked when we drove down that street,” Borkling said. “It’s just flowers everywhere. Absolutely stunning.”

Lot’s of locals and visitors from out of state stopped to take photos, including Nadine Bowlling and Brody Wheeler, who were on their way to Ridgecrest from Pahrump.

“It’s spring break, time to hit the road,” Bowlling said. “It’s a sight to see, especially living in Pahrump all these years. You don’t see it very often, so I strongly recommend coming to see this.”

There’s still time left to head out to the park and witness the blooms, but they won’t be there for long.

“We are probably going to have wildflowers through at least mid-April, and that’s all going to depend on the wind and the heat,” Andler explained.

Once you venture out to the desert, take your time and enjoy.

“You need to slow down, get out, take a walk and look down look for the little differences in colors,” Andler said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.