Inmates attack officer with shanks in Atlanta jail, sheriff’s office says

By Hope Dean

ATLANTA (WANF) — A Henry County jailer was attacked by two shank-wielding inmates Wednesday evening, according to the sheriff’s office.

Inmates Dontavious Young and William Latham face charges of aggravated assault of a correctional officer, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, aggravated battery and unauthorized possession of a weapon by an inmate.

The officer was locking the facility down for the evening when the two inmates allegedly assaulted him. The officer forced one inmate into a cell and “contained” the other as more officers arrived to help, the sheriff’s office said.

The jailer was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries from the makeshift weapons, but has since been released and is recovering at home.

After the attack, staff immediately performed a security sweep of the jail’s affected housing units. A second sweep will take place today with the help of the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.

“We will not tolerate this type of behavior, particularly a cowardly act of violence against staff,” Henry County Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett said in a statement. “I will ensure that these inmates are charged and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The inmates may face further charges, the sheriff’s office said.

