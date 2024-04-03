Victim’s brother arrested in Maine in connection with deadly Easter shooting in Massachusetts

By Veronica Haynes, Russ Reed

BROCKTON, Massachusetts (WCVB) — State and federal law enforcement in Maine on Tuesday announced the arrest of a Massachusetts man who was wanted in connection with the shooting that killed his brother in Brockton on Easter morning.

Jeremiah Abreu, 20, of Brockton, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. after leaving a home in Lewiston, Maine, according to the office of Plymouth District Attorney Tim Cruz. The arrest warrant for a charge of murder was executed by members of the U.S. Marshals Service and Maine State Police.

The Lewiston Police Department said Abreu was taken into custody following a coordinated traffic stop. Abreu was transported to the Androscoggin County Jail, where he will await extradition.

Abreu’s brother, Sedrick Abreu, 27, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest inside a home at 36 Hoover Ave. in Brockton at 2:17 a.m. on Sunday. He was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead of his injuries.

Two other suspects, Sirick Amado, 24, and Antonio Dejesus, 26, were already arrested and charged with accessory to homicide.

Amado and Dejesus were arraigned Monday in Brockton District Court.

During the arraignment, prosecutors said surveillance video shows Amado give a gun to Jeremiah Abreu before Abreu went inside the Hoover Avenue home.

“At that time is when officers believe that Mr. Abreu shot and killed his brother,” Assistant District Attorney Kristina Zanini said in court.

Prosecutors also said surveillance video shows Abreu exit the home and give the gun to Dejesus, who then placed an item in the back of an SUV.

Attorneys representing Amado and Dejesus said the surveillance video does not definitively show what happened, and that investigators did not find a gun when they searched the SUV.

Amado and Dejesus are being held without bail until a dangerousness hearing, which is scheduled for Thursday.

Lewiston police also said they arrested 22-year-old Dominic Peterson, also of Brockton, Massachusetts, during the coordinated traffic stop.

According to Lewiston police, Peterson was in the vehicle that Jeremiah Abreu was traveling in Tuesday and he refused to identify himself.

Police said Peterson was found to be in possession of a firearm and was taken to the Lewiston Police Station, where he was identified with the use of fingerprint analysis.

Lewiston police said Peterson was wanted on numerous warrants out of Massachusetts, including assault and battery of a family members, assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of ammunition without an FID card, carrying a firearm without a license and carrying a loaded firearm without a license.

Peterson was also charged with failure to provide corrected name/address/DOB, illegal possession of a firearm and fugitive from justice by Lewiston police.

