St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s office drug investigation leads to the arrest of two people

Published 11:51 am

By Metia Carroll

    MANDEVILLE, Louisiana (WDSU) — At. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted multiple illegal drug investigations Friday, March 29, which led to the arrest of two.

STPSO Narcotics Division and Proactive Enforcement Unit arrested Cary Biedenkopf, 62, who they say was in possession of packaged bags of fentanyl, cocaine, methadone, gabapentin and a semi-automatic pistol.

STPSO says John Canatelle, 53, was also arrested after he was reported selling methamphetamine from his residence.

The sheriff’s office says he was in possession of methamphetamine, and a search warrant was obtained.

STPSO says their investigation and search resulted in them finding marijuana, methamphetamine, gabapentin, buspirone, hydrocode, 10 guns and a large amount of narcotics.

