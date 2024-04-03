Severed leg found in park; Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office investigates

By Maria Grenyo

CUDAHY, Wisconsin (WISN) — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a severed leg found in a Cudahy park.

The sheriff’s office said a human leg was discovered in or near the water Tuesday at Warnimont Park at Sheridan Drive and Pulaski Avenue. The leg was found east of the golf course by the pump house around 5:29 p.m.

Someone called the Cudahy Police Department, and police alerted the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office is leading the investigation.

This is a developing story.

