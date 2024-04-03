Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Meet Caitlin and Clark, new goats named after the GOAT

By
Published 11:20 am

By KCCI Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — When people call Caitlin Clark the GOAT, they usually mean it as an acronym for “Greatest Of All-Time.”

Not always.

Take a look at these goats named Caitlin and Clark. They were born earlier this week, and a photo was sent in by a viewer.

Their name honors the Hawkeye superstar who has led Iowa back to the Final Four for the second year in a row.

This isn’t the first time a goat has taken its name from Clark. Last year, the Greenest Bean LLC named their newest member of the team “Caitlin Clark.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content