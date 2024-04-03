Meet Caitlin and Clark, new goats named after the GOAT

By KCCI Staff

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — When people call Caitlin Clark the GOAT, they usually mean it as an acronym for “Greatest Of All-Time.”

Not always.

Take a look at these goats named Caitlin and Clark. They were born earlier this week, and a photo was sent in by a viewer.

Their name honors the Hawkeye superstar who has led Iowa back to the Final Four for the second year in a row.

This isn’t the first time a goat has taken its name from Clark. Last year, the Greenest Bean LLC named their newest member of the team “Caitlin Clark.”

