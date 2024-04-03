Man arrested on murder, arson complaints after body found in Edmond house fire

By Jonathan Greco

EDMOND, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Police arrested a man accused of killing a victim and starting a fire last week at an Edmond home.

On Friday, Edmond firefighters responded to a house fire near Magnolia and Edgewater, where they found a victim dead. Police were then called to the scene to investigate, but minimal details were initially released.

Residents in the area told KOCO 5 that the fire didn’t look large, saying firefighters put out the flames quickly.

According to newly released jail documents, Matthew Branch admitted to police that he stabbed the victim and took off in his truck. Branch, 32, was arrested on a complaint of first-degree murder as well as first- and third-degree arson.

The Edmond Police Department identified the victim as William Jared Burgess, 31. Police said Burgess and Branch were acquaintances.

