Celebrating Champions of Rights: League of Women Voters of Texas Honors Advocacy Heroes at Making Democracy Work® Dinner

By Francis Page, Jr.

April 3, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — The upcoming annual Making Democracy Work® Dinner, presented by the key occasion League of Women Voters of Texas (LWVTX), marks for advocacy and celebration of democratic values in Dallas, Texas, on April 19th, 2024. This distinguished gathering stands as a testament to the unwavering efforts of individuals and organizations striving to ensure that fundamental rights and liberties are not just upheld, but fiercely championed.

In a year that has witnessed profound challenges to democratic institutions, the League of Women Voters of Texas shines a spotlight on those at the vanguard of protecting civil liberties and fostering civic engagement. Special accolades will be extended to the Center for Reproductive Rights and the Texas Library Association for their extraordinary contributions in their respective fields. The Center for Reproductive Rights has been at the forefront, legally and socially, defending reproductive rights as inherent human rights. This organization’s dedication to maintaining bodily autonomy and gender equality, as well as ensuring access to comprehensive reproductive healthcare, will be aptly celebrated.

The Texas Library Association, another beacon of advocacy, will be recognized for its unwavering commitment to literacy, education, and the preservation of intellectual freedom. Their support and resources have empowered librarians and readers across the state, highlighting the importance of unfettered access to information in a thriving democracy.

LWVTX President Joyce LeBombard underscores the importance of these honors, acknowledging the crucial role that these institutions play in championing dignity, respect, and autonomy for all individuals. Their work represents the very essence of what it means to control one’s reproductive destiny and the fundamental right to read and think freely.

The keynote speaker, attorney Molly Duane, brings a wealth of experience in legal advocacy, particularly in the fight for reproductive rights in Texas. Her litigation efforts and her arguments before the Texas Supreme Court epitomize the kind of engaged citizenship and dedicated advocacy that the LWVTX seeks to encourage through this event.

The Making Democracy Work® Dinner will be held at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Dallas Park Central Area and promises to offer an evening of inspiration and discussion on the continued efforts to enhance the democratic process and protect the rights and freedoms that are the cornerstones of American society.

Houston Style Magazine readers who value democratic principles and civic engagement will find this event to be of significant importance. It is a call to action to support organizations and individuals who tirelessly work to empower voters and defend democracy in Texas and beyond.

For more information and to engage with this vital celebration of democracy, please visit the official website of the League of Women Voters of Texas at lwvtexas.org/making-democracy-work-dinner-2024. Join in honoring those who make democracy work for everyone.

