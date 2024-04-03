Attorney: Client in cell covered in feces for days in City Justice Center custody

By Justin Andrews

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — Pictures of a paralyzed St. Louis City Justice Center (CJC) detainee lying on concrete, covered in his own feces have raised even more questions about the conditions inside the jail.

Susan McGraugh is a criminal defense attorney and represents Lamarr Pearson, 35. She tells First Alert 4 that she snapped the photos Monday to shed light on the inhumane conditions detainees face in the jail.

Pearson is in custody after being charged with first-degree assault following a Friday incident.

“We are forced to take pictures of our client because I don’t think the public has any understanding of how poorly an administration is willing to treat people,” said McGraugh. “I got up this morning worried my client died overnight because he got left on the floor.”

The St. Louis Department of Public Safety says Pearson reported a medical issue during his arrest.

McGraugh says Pearson is paralyzed from the chest down, doesn’t have control of his bowels, and was denied access to medical care.

“I’ve been a criminal defense lawyer for 35 years, I’ve been in several jails and prisons and I’ve never seen anything approaching this,” said McGraugh. “He has several prescriptions he needs to take. He informed the jail of that and was not given any prescriptions.”

The spokesperson for the city’s public safety department argues when the photos were taken, Pearson was not in the Justice Center’s custody, but under the Sheriff’s Department.

Pearson was arrested by SLMPD on Friday, March 29, 2024. During the arrest process, Pearson reported a medical issue. Still under SLMPD custody, he received a medical evaluation as standard procedure and in response to his concerns. Pearson remained in SLMPD’s custody until April 1, 2024, when he was transferred to the Sheriff’s Department in preparation for his court appearance. Within three days of awaiting his initial court appearance, Pearson began experiencing symptoms of detoxification.

Before his court appearance, which the Sheriff escorted, Pearson was offered a change of clothes, which he declined. Therefore, at the time the photo was taken, Pearson was not in the custody of the CJC but under the Sheriff’s Department. This photo captured Pearson in a sheriff’s holding cell, awaiting his court session.

It’s crucial to note that Pearson’s official status as a CJC detainee only commenced after his court appearance. Following this, he was provided with a shower and issued a detainee uniform, marking his official transition into the custody of the CJC.

However, Sheriff Vernon Betts told First Alert 4 over the phone Tuesday night, the city’s claims are false.

First Alert 4 has been all over complaints about the troubled jail – from detainee deaths, to protests, to a slew of complaints of medical issues being ignored by staff.

“I don’t know why the mayor’s office has no interest in improving these conditions there’s been nothing but lip service,” said McGraugh

McGraugh claims her client’s incident is just one of a series of medical mismanagement by those at the justice center. She says CJC detainees are charged, not convicted of a crime, yet she says they’re being treated inhumanely.

“They are presumed innocent under the law, yet we treat them worse than people would treat their own dog in this situation,” said McGraugh.

