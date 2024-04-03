Advocates call for immigrant protection after workers killed in bridge collapse

By Kim Dacey

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — Members of several immigrant advocacy organizations are calling on President Joe Biden to take action in the wake of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.

Six immigrant construction workers filling potholes on the bridge were killed.

“Certainly, this tragedy highlights the dangerous conditions immigrant workers face,” CASA’s Jossie Flor Sapunar said.

CASA, The American Business Immigration Coalition and business leaders across the country are calling on President Biden to honor their memory.

“We ask President Biden for substantive relief for work permits through legal venues such as TPS, Temporary Protective Status, and humanitarian parole,” Sapunar said.

These measures would allow migrants whose home countries are considered unsafe the right to live and work in the U.S. for a temporary, but extendable, period of time.

“Immigrants come here to work. They make this country work every day. As a nation, our debt to them is enormous,” American Business Immigration Coalition’s Bob Worsley said.

Advocates said many immigrants have been here, working, for years, even decades, making vital contributions to the economy.

“Immigrant workers not only do the jobs that no one else will do, but for very low wages (and) few protections, and we see now, they may pay the ultimate price with their lives,” union leader Jamie Contreras said.

Advocates called it common sense, and action the president can take on his own, without congressional approval. They said it would go a long way to show appreciation for those workers and countless others.

“Thoughts and prayers are nice and welcome and appreciated, but actions speak louder than words,” Contreras said.

There’s no official word, but the group said they have received positive signals from the Biden Administration.

