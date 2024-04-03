3 kids arrested in Salinas after group seen riding bikes ‘recklessly’

By Felix Cortez, Ricardo Tovar

SALINAS, California (KSBW) — Salinas police said three kids have been arrested after a group of around 25 to 30 kids were allegedly seen riding recklessly and blocking major intersections.

Police said they contacted many of the riders, but three of them decided to take off from officers. They were caught and arrested.

The three were charged with “several crimes including felony evading and their bikes were confiscated and booked into evidence,” said Salinas police on social media.

One of the juveniles arrested was discovered to be the organizer and he was charged with conspiracy and his GoPro camera was taken for evidence, said police.

The GoPro shows the other 15 to 20 kids involved, said police. Officers will now go through that video to identify and charge the others involved.

“With this post is a video and an over head picture of some of this reckless behavior. Today it included riding wrong way at oncoming vehicles, blocking intersections, kicking at vehicles, not allowing vehicles to proceed away from them, and fleeing from officers,” said police on the social media post.”

