Missing emotional support dog mystery

By Nick Bohr

Click here for updates on this story

ASHIPPUN, Wisconsin (WISN) — An Oconomowoc-area family is going all-out to find a missing emotional support dog. They’ve spent days searching for a Yorkshire Terrier named Bristol, who disappeared from her yard Wednesday in the town of Ashippun.

In and out of the hospital with a chronic health condition, Jessica Seidl has a constant companion.

“She’s always there if I’m in the hospital,” Seidl said Sunday. “She always comes by me, she always in the hospital bed with me. It’s amazing.”

But her helping hand, the 2-year-old Yorkshire Terrier, has gone missing from her home just north of Oconomowoc.

“She’s my emotional support dog for my Crohn’s disease, she helps with my anxiety, helps me calm down when I need it. She just helps me a lot,” Seidl said.

Bristol disappeared from the yard Wednesday night without a trace. A coyote attack is an unfortunate possibility, but there’s no sign of that. Extensive searches have turned up nothing.

With no sign of Bristol for four days, Jessica says her best-case scenario is that somebody driving past on Highway P saw her and thought Bristol was a stray, picked her up, and because she didn’t have a collar, didn’t know where she belonged.

“We’ve had friends, family, everybody’s been reaching out trying to help, trying to figure out what’s going on,” said Jessica’s sister Nichol Supri. She reached out to WISN 12 News to publicize the disappearance, knowing how much of a difference Bristol makes in Jessica’s life. “It’s her whole life. She is in and out of the hospital a lot, the dog goes with her, it supports her, it’s like her child,” Supri said.

And with that constant companion missing, Seidl said she’s just hoping for an answer.

“It’s been very, very hard, very hard, not sleeping very much,” she said.

The family is offering a $500 reward for Bristol’s safe return. Anyone with information should call 262-370-2108.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.