Dunkin’ changes name to Donuts’ for April Fools’ Day

CANTON (WBZ) — Dunkin’ is now Donuts’ – at least for April Fools’ Day.

The Canton-based chain posted to Instagram on Monday, “ANNOUNCEMENT: we’re changing our name. again.”

“now we’re just DONUTS’,” the post said. “we will have coffee still. pls don’t ask any other questions.”

Dunkin’ is offering rewards members 3X points on donut orders made in the app on Monday. They also said there might be some “Donuts'”-branded merchandise for sale soon.

Dunkin’ made the decision to change its name back in 2018, but promised customers the actual donuts weren’t going anywhere. After 68 years of “Dunkin’ Donuts” the chain said it wanted people to think of its stores as a destination for coffee.

Most Dunkin’ fans weren’t fooled by the joke.

“It would be more believable if you said you were changing to the Dunkings,” one person commented.

Another Massachusetts-based company, Market Basket, also got in on the April Fools’ fun with an Instagram post advertising “#MoreForYourDollar Weddings.”

“Walk down the aisle in your favorite aisle,” the supermarket chain said. “You’ll exchange vows with your loved one in an intimate ceremony, then guests will enjoy a Market’s Kitchen dinner and Bakery cake at the reception.”

