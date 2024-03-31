Trailer filled with Bibles set on fire near church Easter morning

By Carmyn Gutierrez

MT. JULIET, Tennessee (WSMV) — Police said a trailer containing Bibles was intentionally set on fire Easter morning in the middle of a Mt. Juliet intersection.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a fire at Old Lebanon Dirt Road and Chandler Road around 6 a.m. Sunday. Mt. Juliet Fire Department crews quickly contained and extinguished the trailer fire.

The trailer, containing Bibles, had been dropped off in the middle of the intersection near Global Vision Bible Church and then was intentionally set on fire, according to police.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with additional information and/or camera footage is urged to contact the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-444-1459.

