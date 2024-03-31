‘He will truly be missed,’: High school senior dies while playing basketball

By Danica Sauter

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A high school senior at Rossview High School in Clarksville died Friday night, according to the school’s principal.

Cam Ward was playing basketball with his friends and teammates when he suddenly collapsed. Rossview High School Principal Dr. Meghen Sanders said he had a medical emergency.

“I will miss his weekly visits when he would sneak up to the main office to get his favorite candy bar, Twix, from Mrs. Fields as she gave him a pre-game pep talk and then brought him back to me for some additional encouragement to play his best and dunk more,” Dr. Sanders said. “We will miss seeing him in the hallways, with his teammates, talking basketball and re-hashing who did what on the floor.”

On Saturday at 8 p.m., Ward’s mother, teammates, Coach Jackson and Rossview High’s assistant basketball coaches will have a candlelight vigil in front of the school.

The school will also provide support for students, faculty and staff.

The Rossview High library will be open this week to students, faculty and staff who need support. There will be counselors and social workers ready to help.

There will also be guidance in Cam’s classes to support those in need, Dr. Sanders said.

“He was and is an absolutely amazing young man who has a special place in so many hearts,” Dr. Sanders said. “He will be truly missed but will always be remembered – especially in the echoes of basketball games in our gymnasium and in the laughter of our hallways.”

A GoFundMe was created for Ward by his older brother Messiah. The family is raising funds to take care of some of the medical bills and funeral arrangements. To donate, click here.

