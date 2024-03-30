Northern California Winter Storm Warning in effect for snow storm this weekend. See the full report

By RICHARD RAMOS

Click here for updates on this story

SACRAMENTO, California (KOVR) — An incoming Northern California storm is expected to bring up to 30 inches of snow across the Lake Tahoe basin through Easter Sunday.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from Friday through Sunday with the heaviest snowfall expected Friday night into early Saturday. We have designated Friday a First Alert Action Day.

How much will it snow in Northern California? Around 10-20 inches are expected at elevations above 5,000 feet. At high peaks in the Sierra, especially those on the south side of Highway 50 in El Dorado County, those totals could hit 30 inches.

Minor snow accumulation is expected at elevations around 4,000 feet.

How is California’s snowpack doing? Brief snowfall Wednesday night helped the region reach another milestone for its snowpack after a slow start in January.

As of March 28, the region is at approximately 100% of its normal snowpack for this date, and 101% of its April 1 average, which is when California’s snowpack typically hits its peak.

Sugar Bowl resort received around a foot of snow Wednesday with places like Palisades Tahoe and the Sierra snow lab receiving 8-9 inches of snow.

Will it rain in Northern California? CBS Sacramernto’s weather team is also tracking widespread rain that should last through Friday night and into the early hours of Saturday.

Light rain is expected to begin rolling through the Sacramento Valley early Friday morning. Heavier rain showers are expected in and around the capital city by the afternoon.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.