Lisa Lopez-Galvan’s daughter to DJ her mom’s gigs to continue her legacy

By CHANDLER WATKINS

KANSAS CITY, MIssouri (KCTV) — 19-year-old Adriana Galvan spoke to KCTV5 Friday in what she calls the ‘man cave’.

“A lot of my family and friends know it as the party house,” said Galvan. “This is where we have all of our gatherings.”

It’s also where she’s been preparing to DJ her first gig this Saturday.

“Ever since it all happened, my dad has been struggling to cancel all the gigs she was set to have,” said Galvan. “I wanted to step up and take over.”

She says it’s a bittersweet thing.

“We’re hanging in there,” said Galvan. “We’re just trying to stay positive and just honor her really, but it has been a struggle these past couple of weeks.”

She describes her mom, Lisa Lopez-Galvan, as a social butterfly.

“She was a very outgoing person,” said Galvan. “She would talk to a stranger on the street. If someone was having a bad day, she would be the one to lift your spirits up.”

She has decided to continue to use her mom’s DJ name and in preparing her playlist, says she made sure to include “Ya Te Vi”, a song her mom was known for playing at her gigs and a song they would sing together.

“I feel her, I’d say,” said Galvan. “It’s just her in my head. I hear her voice every time it’s playing. Her singing it. In the car every day.”

She’ll also be carrying a piece of her mom with her; she now wears the bracelet her mom wore to the Chiefs rally.

She and her family are grateful for the outpouring of support and continue to ask for the community’s thoughts and prayers.

“Thank you,” said Galvan. “I appreciate everything that you guys are doing for us and my family. I love all the support and love that you bring us everyday.”

Galvan is set to DJ at a fundraiser for the Kansas City Bravos softball tournament at the Guadalupe Center from 12 p.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, March 30.

“I’m a little nervous,” said Galvan. “Very excited for sure. I hear there’s a lot of family and friends coming around, in state, out of state, so it’s definitely going to be fun.”

She and her family invite the community to come out.

