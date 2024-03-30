Dog recovering after being shot during walk on Chicago’s Southwest Side

By Charlie De Mar

CHICAGO, Illinois (WBBM) — A dog was recovering from a gunshot wound in the Gage Park neighborhood Friday night, and may need her leg amputated.

Anthony Sassano rescued his pit bull mix Trinadette – affectionately known as Trin – from Chicago Animal Care and Control. The two quickly became family.

“I call her a baby horse, because she gallops around when she’s so excited,” said Sassano.

Trinadette is now being treated for a gunshot wound to the leg. X-rays show the bullet still lodged, and bone fragments are shattered throughout.

“A gun, of all things,” said Sassano. “I would have been fine with you kicking my dog because you got scared.”

The shooting happened near 57th and Whipple streets in Gage Park around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Sassano’s brother was taking Trin for a walk at the time.

Chicago Police said a 33-year-old man told officers that two unleashed dogs – including Trinadette – ran and bit his dog. That was when the man, a licensed Concealed Carry holder, pulled out a gun and shot Trinadette.

“My brother was realizing the man is pulling a gun out, and then he shot Trin,” said Sassano. “It hit Trin, but like, it could have been my brother.”

Sassano has started an online fundraiser to help with Trinadette’s long road to recovery. He says she will need one of her legs amputated.

“The shoulder shattered to pieces, and this part of her leg just cut,” said Sassano. “She’s my baby. I love her.”

