Dog burned in house fire in Curry County finds forever home with firefighter

By Anne Murphy

BROOKINGS, Oregon (KPTV) — A puppy rescued from a house fire at the beginning of March is being fostered to be adopted by a firefighter.

The fire happened on Feb. 28, the house was burned to the ground, the family was displaced, and multiple pets died in the fire, including the mother of the puppy, who was a service dog.

No people were hurt, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to Deputy State Fire Marshall Krause who provided the information to FOX 12.

The puppy has been named Smoky, and his new owners plan on training him to go out and be an advocate, for the ‘stop, drop, and roll’ presentations in the school districts.

At first glance, the 16-pound puppy didn’t look too bad aside from some burns on his feet, but it turned out that a large portion of his back as well as multiple other areas had been burned in the fire.

After lots of intensive care and successful recovery, the South Coast Humane Society got in touch with a friend from Coos Bay, who is a firefighter, and he fell in love with Smoky, who went to his forever home on March 23.

