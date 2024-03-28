Aptos woman turns 100-years-old

By Ricardo Tovar

APTOS, California (KSBW) — Here at KSBW, we are wishing a happy belated birthday to Celene Jandreau.

She turned 100 years old Friday and has spent the last quarter of that living in Santa Cruz County.

Celene made the front page of the LA Times when she was born.

Her middle name is Rosey, which is fitting because in World War II she helped the war effort by working as a riveter.

Making her literally “Rosie the Riveter.”

Happy birthday, Celene!

