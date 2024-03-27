Monterey County man suspected of raising hundreds of roosters for cockfighting, deputies say

By Felix Cortez

SALINAS, California (KSBW) — A 73-year-old Monterey County man is under investigation after sheriff’s deputies raided his home Sunday and discovered more than 350 roosters and hens investigators believe were being raised for cockfighting.

Investigators say the roosters were found housed in multiple cages scattered around the property on San Juan Grade Road, north of Salinas.

A spokesman for the sheriff’s office said deputies found indicia consisting of training the roosters for cockfighting.

“We believe he was breeding the roosters for the purpose of cockfighting,” Andy Rosas, spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said.

Rosas said they had no reason to believe any cockfighting was taking place at the residence.

Jose Francisco Gaitan was questioned but not arrested. Rosas said investigators will send their reports to prosecutors for filing of charges. At the minimum, Gaitan could be charged with possession of game fighting birds, Rosas said.

According to Rosas, the SPCA for Monterey County took possession of the roosters and they are scheduled to be euthanized.

