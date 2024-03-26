South High Minneapolis boys’ basketball breaks more than 30-year state tournament drought

By Marielle Mohs

Click here for updates on this story

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WCCO) — This season was the first time the Minneapolis South High School Tigers made it to the boys’ state basketball tournament in over 30 years. That alone is something to celebrate, and the school made it extra special for the team.

On Thursday, students and staff packed their home gym to show their support and properly send off the boys’ basketball team as they headed to the biggest tournament of the year.

“We are the only city team in the state tournament that survived,” said Joe Hyser, the head coach, to the crowd of students at the pep fest.

One by one, the players cut off pieces of their home net to celebrate winning the section championship.

“Knowing that we got a good team and the support now really means a lot to us,” said Poet Davis, a senior guard.

Davis scored 523 points, the most of any player on this team, in the regular season, but he still credits the team over the individual for their success.

“Everybody stepped up collectively, no matter if you were the last person on the bench or the first to always play, everybody stepped up,” said Poet.

This is the first time the South High Tigers have made the boys’ state tournament since 1992, which is almost as long as head coach Joe Hyser has been with this team. This was his 28th season as the varsity coach.

“It’s very emotional because it was a struggle,” said Hyser.

This team only won six games total the previous season.

“We knew we were doubted and people’s expectations of us weren’t as high,” said Davis.

Despite the adversity, the Tigers turned it around in a big way.

“For them to persevere through all this, through all the negative talk, and even self-doubt that all of us listen to all our negative thoughts, they have overcome that,” said Hyser.

With a sea of support behind them at Williams Arena, the Tigers surprised many by going toe to toe with Alexandria during Wednesday’s quarterfinals and lost only by two points.

While they didn’t take home a title, this season was still a win for them and taught Davis unexpected life lessons.

“Always battle, always push, and don’t let your past affect your future,” said Davis.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.