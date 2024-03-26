Dallas ISD students prep to open first student-run food truck in Texas

By Brooke Rogers

DALLAS, Texas (KTVT) — Some students in Dallas are getting more than a high school education; they’re also getting an education in business.

Dallas Independent School District students are preparing to open the first student-run food truck in Texas.

Around 250 Dallas ISD students are working together to open Curbside Delights, a student-operated food truck that will launch later this school year.

The students are all members of the district’s culinary arts program, where they learn hands-on cooking skills and even complete their food handlers certification. But the food truck is a first.

Donated by the software company Intuit, it’s allowed students to cook up a business plan.

They brainstormed the name, created the menu, and enlisted other students in graphic design and business marketing and finance.

Proceeds will go back into the business. The truck will operate during school hours, giving students an alternative to the cafeteria. Both students and faculty say it’s been an exciting venture that takes education far beyond the classroom.

“It’s going to be fun. It’s going to be educational. There’s going to be highs and lows,” said Jason Hamilton, with Dallas ISD’s Career and Technical Education Dept. “But the real goal is, what do you come away with after this? What did you learn? What is tangible to your life? And if you’re focusing and you have your mind focused in that type of format, then I think you will gain something that is great, that is employable. And that’s what we really want to give to our students.”

Curbside Delights will open around the end of April and will visit three high schools by the end of the school year.

Next year, it will be fully operational and will spend 3-4 weeks at a time at each of the 10 schools with culinary programs.

