3 workers charged after leaving baby girl inside North Philadelphia day care

By Tom Dougherty

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — Three day care workers accused of leaving a baby girl inside New Arisens Childcare Solutions in Philadelphia’s Feltonville neighborhood last month have been charged with endangering the welfare of children, the city’s district attorney’s office said Tuesday.

Court documents show Sydia Thomas-Ishman, Gabriela Rivas and Janae Smith were all arrested within the last four days. All three are also facing conspiracy charges.

Thomas-Ishman, Rivas and Smith are accused of leaving 6-month-old Amora Banks inside the day care on Feb. 1.

Amora’s father Cameron Banks told CBS News Philadelphia that when he went to pick up his daughter around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 1, he found the day care’s door was closed and locked.

The day care, which is located on Whitaker Avenue near Hurley Street, usually closes at 6 p.m.

Banks said he called every number to track down information and ended up calling police. Police met with the building’s key holder, but when officers tried to get inside, the lock jammed. Firefighters were then called to cut through the metal bars to remove it.

“Police were able to get into the day care center,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said at the time. “It was dark. When they got inside, they found the 6-month-old baby girl in the corner asleep in a car seat.”

“They walked in and out pretty fast,” Banks said. “So I thought they were coming to tell us bad news. But then, they actually told us she was inside and she was OK. Happy. There was a whole bunch of crying. Just happy.”

