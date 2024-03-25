Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

North Carolina WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday

By
Published 11:29 am

By Joshua Davis, Kara Peters

Click here for updates on this story

    DAVIE COUNTY, North Carolina (WXII) — A World War II veteran celebrated his 100th birthday with friends and family.

Craig Hanes was born and raised in Davie County.

Hanes recalls being drafted into the Army-Air Force in 1942, and a year later, his ship was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine.

He says after 36 hours in the ocean, he survived and was later awarded a Purple Heart.

Family and friends gathered in Mocksville to celebrate Hanes for his strength, love and generosity.

Hanes is a lifelong member of Smith Grove Church, a founding member of the Smith Grove Ruritan Club and he’s part of the Piedmont Antique Power Association.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content