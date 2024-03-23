Man charged with embezzling funds from Sherwood junior baseball organization

By KPTV Staff

SHERWOOD Oregon (KPTV) — The former Sherwood Junior Baseball Organization (JBO) treasurer was charged with several counts of theft after embezzling money for years.

In December, Sherwood police were contacted by representatives of JBO about 52-year-old Terrence Haimoto, who had been the organization’s treasurer for over seven years. The representatives had concerns that Haimoto was embezzling money from the organization.

After the newly appointed President of Sherwood JBO discovered several discrepancies in their bank account, they hired an outside financial firm to conduct an audit. The audit information was provided to a detective, who began his investigation.

During the investigation, the detective found several suspicious transactions dating back to 2017 where money was being transferred to Haimoto’s personal banking account, business account and spent directly at casinos in Oregon and Washington.

The detective found that Haimoto was also the treasurer of the State Junior Baseball Organizations, and suspicious transactions were discovered in the state’s bank account.

During the investigation, it was discovered that over $700,000 had been embezzled by Haimoto since 2007.

On March 19, the case was presented to a grand jury that charged Haimoto with seven counts of aggravated theft and three counts of theft.

