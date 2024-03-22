Leavenworth County man charged in connection to fatal fentanyl overdose of 15-year-old boy
By Nick Sloan
LEAVENWORTH, Kansas (KMBC) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigations has arrested a Lansing, Kansas, man in connection to the fentanyl overdose of a 15-year-old.
Torin M. Baughman, 19, of Lansing, was arrested for first-degree murder, or in the alternative distribution of a controlled substance causing death, and aggravated endangering a child.
The male teen was found dead in a home on Jan. 18, 2023.
A $500,000 bond has been set.
“We appreciate all the agencies who contributed to this investigation, including the KBI and the Leavenworth County authorities; no one ever gave up,” said Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson in a statement.
