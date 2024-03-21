Mississippi man charged with vandalizing Satanic Temple of Iowa display wants charges dropped

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — A Mississippi man charged with a hate crime after destroying a display put up by the Satanic Temple of Iowa wants that charge dismissed.

The display was put up in the Statehouse during the holidays. The Satanic Temple of Iowa says it was meant to symbolize freedom of religion.

A custom statue and other parts of the display were destroyed days after it was put up.

Michael Cassidy argues the Satanic Temple of Iowa is not a real religion and that the hate crime enhancement violates his First Amendment rights.

Prosecutors have offered a deal that would involve Cassidy pleading guilty to fifth-degree criminal mischief. As of right now, Cassidy has not accepted that offer.

His trial is currently set for May.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.