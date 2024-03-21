Deputies: Florida mother ﻿﻿﻿arrested after day care finds gun inside 2-year-old son’s lunchbox

By Allison Petro

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (WESH) — A mother in West Palm Beach was arrested on Thursday after a day care teacher found a gun inside her son’s lunchbox.

Police were called on Thursday by the Jackson’s Daycare Center located in Rivera Beach after the day care teacher said she found a weapon inside the 2-year-old boy’s lunchbox, according to WPTV.

The mother of the child was identified as 39-year-old Shanae Davis. She told deputies she usually places her gun inside the glove box, but due to recent break-ins at her home, she has been placing it inside her car.

Davis said the morning of the incident, she placed the gun inside her son’s lunchbox because she didn’t have a purse at hand and didn’t want to have it out in the open.

However, Davis said she forgot all about it, and it was later found by the day care teacher inside the 2-year-old boy’s lunchbox.

The gun was identified as a Glock 43.

Davis was called from the day care and requested to come immediately. Upon her arrival, officers arrested her.

She is now being charged with allowing a minor to obtain a firearm and another charge of child neglect, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

