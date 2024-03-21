Deputies: Couple found passed out, drunk on Volusia beach while young children were in pool alone

By Web staff

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida (WESH) — A Georgia couple was arrested on Saturday in Volusia County after deputies say the two were intoxicated and asleep on the beach while their children were nowhere to be found.

According to an arrest affidavit from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Timothy Stephens was charged with two counts of child neglect.

According to deputies, an anonymous caller reported to officials that a male and female on the beach appeared to “have too much to drink” and were “possibly passed out” while having two children with them.

Deputies were able to locate Stephens and his fiancé, Alyssia Langley, sleeping on a towel on a Daytona beach. Deputies say there were two chairs set up around them, as well as various children’s beach toys, but there were no children in the area.

Deputies say they also located several empty cans of beer, a glass bottle of Crown Royal whiskey and other unsealed alcoholic beverages.

According to the affidavit, deputies attempted to talk to the couple to wake them up, but when that didn’t work, they began to nudge Stephens’ arm.

When the couple still wouldn’t wake up, deputies began to yell, which finally woke the two up. According to deputies, both were in “a state of confusion.”

Deputies asked the couple if they had children with them, and it was eventually revealed that they did. When asked where they were, Stephens could not point out specific children or give their exact location, the affidavit states.

Deputies then escorted the couple to a nearby pool, where VCSO said their 5-year-old and 7-year-old were swimming unsupervised. The children were unharmed and healthy, according to the affidavit.

“I just can’t imagine that you could be so reckless and negligent and just don’t really give a (expletive) that you could get that ossified, that you don’t know where you’re at, you’re completely passed out, and anything can happen to those kids, anything in the world,” said Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

According to deputies, the children are not biologically related to Stephens, but Langley said he shares the responsibility of the children with her. Deputies say Stephens assumed a legal guardian role of the children and for this reason, “had a responsibility to ensure their safety while at the beach,” the affidavit reads.

Deputies say he was “passed out, unconscious, with no idea as to the children’s whereabouts or safety on a crowded beach.” Officials also noted there was no lifeguard in the area.

Stephens was placed under arrest for two counts of child neglect and possession of alcohol on the beach. While deputies attempted to gather more information from Stephens, they said he unexpectedly ran away. During the pursuit, deputies say Stephens tripped and landed in the hard, packed sand. He had to be transported to a local hospital after becoming unconscious.

“He’s so messed up that he gets about 20 feet before his face plants handcuffed,” said Chitwood. “I mean, it’s just sometimes you just can’t make this stuff up.”

He was eventually released from the hospital and transported to jail without incident, deputies say. Stephens is also facing charges for the attempted escape.

According to the arrest affidavit, Langley was also arrested for child neglect.

