Court documents: Parade murder suspect seen in Crown Center shooting surveillance video

By Greg Dailey

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office has announced a third adult charged in connection with the death of a woman from the mass shooting outside Union Station following the Chiefs rally.

A statement from the prosecutor’s office stated that 20-year-old Terry Young of Kansas City, Missouri, was charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

The probable cause document revealed that Young was in a group of people in the area of West Pershing Road and Kessler Road when an argument started. He allegedly pulled out a firearm and pointed it at someone, advancing toward them. The court document detailed that someone stood between Young and the other individual, and Young appeared to shoot several times. He then ran away.

The court document stated that Young was seen wearing a green teddy bear backpack and having long dreads at the Chiefs rally.

“[Young] is seen wearing the same, unique green teddy bear backpack as the one seen on Union Station and Crown Center surveillance videos. He is also seen as having the same type of long dreads. Several of the other subjects in the YouTube video have been identified as being involved in the parade shooting as well.”

The probable cause statement alluded to the January shooting at Crown Center that left six people wounded on Jan. 17, 2024. Three victims of the shooting were not involved in an argument between two conflicting groups. Witnesses of the shooting said a verbal argument ensued between a group of men and the groups fired their weapons in a public space “with blatant disregard for the safety of many persons inside a mall, including families and children.”

Brian Favela and Joel Olivas were each charged in connection the shooting.

The incident at Crown Center took place four weeks before the mass shooting outside of Union Station.

Just moments after the Chiefs parade and rally concluded the afternoon of Valentine’s Day, shots rang out west of the stage area. Hundreds of people scattered quickly and first responders immediately tended to multiple gunshot victims.

Eleven victims were taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital, aged 6-15, nine of whom suffered gunshot wounds. Officials stated that a total of 22 people were wounded in the shooting, and one person died – radio DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan.

Before Thursday’s news release, two suspects had been charged with murder in her death: Lyndell Mays, 23, and Dominic Miller, 18. Law enforcement officials stated the shooting started after an apparent dispute between two groups of people.

Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker has requested Young be held on a $1 million bond.

