An Evening of Elegance and Acclaim: Join KHOU Anchor Len Cannon and Renowned Musicians at the Da Camera Gala 2024

By Francis Page, Jr.

March 20, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Prepare for an enchanting evening of melodies and memories as the Da Camera Society cordially invites you to grace the 2024 Gala. Revel in the charm of Houston’s Four Seasons Hotel on May 3rd, where the harmonious blend of classical and jazz will capture your soul. Esteemed KHOU 11 News anchor Len Cannon, a familiar face since 2006 and a beacon in the journalism community, will guide the festivities as the emcee. His accolades, including multiple Emmy Awards and the Columbia University Dupont “Silver Baton,” are testaments to his impactful presence both on-screen and in our city.

As the evening unfurls, indulge in cocktail hour serenades by the DACAMERA Young Artists, paving the way to a gourmet seated dinner paired with the finest curated wines. The highlight of the night is set to be the stirring headline performance by jazz pianist Jason Moran and the multi-faceted mezzo-soprano Alicia Hall Moran.

Da Camera stands as a pillar of musical innovation and excellence in Houston, driven by the passionate leadership of artistic director Sarah Rothenberg. Celebrating a remarkable tenure, Sarah embodies a commitment to invigorating classical and jazz music scenes, fostering accessible and transformative musical experiences.

photo Leo Boucher

In anticipation of the Gala, DACAMERA extends an invitation to “Stop, Look and Listen!”—an intimate concert by the DACAMERA Young Artists at The Menil Collection Drawing Institute. This performance is inspired by the poignant “Ruth Asawa Through Line” exhibition, showcasing from March 22 through July 21, 2024. This is a complimentary event, ensuring that art remains accessible to all.

Be part of a movement that envisions a world where lives are enriched and connected through music. This Gala isn’t simply an event; it’s a celebration of the unifying power of music. Keep abreast of the unfolding details by visiting the official Da Camera Gala webpage and secure your place in what promises to be an unforgettable chapter in Houston’s cultural narrative.

For more information, visit dacamera.com

