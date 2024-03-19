Senior Dog Sanctuary in Severn provides comfort, home for older dog

By Nicky Zizaza

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — A dog sanctuary in Anne Arundel County is flying to new heights to help senior dogs with another chance at finding a loving home.

The sanctuary in Severn is where dogs can live out their final days in comfort and peace.

Jack, a rescue dog, traveled roughly 850 miles from Florida to the sanctuary.

“It was amazing,” volunteer Cathy Wijnands said. “We flew down Saturday morning and came back late Sunday night. It was a real quick down-and-back flight. It just felt so amazing to see his beautiful face.”

Wijnands said a friend in Florida alerted her to an overcrowded shelter where Jack needed to be removed or he would be euthanized.

Jack was given a second chance at life at Senior Dog Sanctuary in Anne Arundel County where he joined nearly two dozen other senior dogs in need of a forever home.

“It’s rewarding work. These dogs are everything,” said Kiani Brooks, general manager of Senior Dog Sanctuary.

Brooks says this haven for dogs is in its ninth year and is fully reliant on donors. The sanctuary provides medical care and rehabilitation to senior dogs.

“It’s incredibly difficult,” Brooks said. “It’s difficult to find the funding. It’s heart-wrenching. There are always so many pleas and we only have 23 spots.”

Big and small, the senior dog sanctuary has them all.

Senior Dog Sanctuary even has room for dogs before they cross the rainbow bridge.

There is a comfortable space for these tail-wagging seniors, like Jack, ready to be pampered until he finds his home.

“He’s a very sweet little guy,” Brooks said. “He’s a welcome addition to our sanctuary.”

“He’s going to make somebody happy,” Wijnands said. “Whoever adopts him is going to be very, very happy.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.