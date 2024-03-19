Pledges burned, paddled, forced to drink urine among hazing allegations against some University of Maryland fraternities

By Mike Hellgren

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — The University of Maryland is still investigating allegations of life-threatening hazing and alcohol abuse at fraternities and sororities on the College Park campus.

They include people being burned and assaulted and several taken to hospitals for alcohol poisoning.

The alleged hazing led to a suspension of most social activities that has now been lifted.

Investigator Mike Hellgren is continuing to look into the allegations WJZ reported when they came to light Friday evening.

“I’m just flabbergasted that the University of Maryland can act like ‘We solved it, back to business as usual,'” said Lucy Taylor, a former sorority member who says she endured abusive behavior.

Her “Snapped” podcast has been downloaded more than 700,000 times.

“At one of these events, a person was forced to drink straight vodka, and he passed out,” Taylor told WJZ. “They did nothing to help him, and they hit him in the face with a plastic bat and poured beer on him until he woke up. In this instance, he could have died. We’ve seen across the country this same scenario play out, but someone dies.”

That is just one of the allegations the Maryland attorney general’s office laid out in court documents WJZ obtained.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.