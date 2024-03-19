New group on Maui provides free training, supplies to prevent opioid overdoses

By ‘A’ali’i Dukelow

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV) — A new organization is trying to help combat opioid overdoses across Hawai’i by providing free education and resources.

End Overdose is a nationally recognized non-profit whose mission, by name, is self-explanatory.

Kendra Bean, the lead of the recently established Hawai’i chapter, said “really, the overarching goal of End Overdose both at the national level and here in Hawai’i is to de-stigmatize the conversation. Open up the spaces where we can talk about mental health, addiction, because that is when people are really going to get the help that they need.”

Bean and the group distributed free fentanyl test strips and naloxone at events. So far, they trained about 300 hundred people on how to recognize and respond to an overdose at no cost.

“You could just be walking down the street and someone might need your help, so really the goal of End Overdose is we want to empower people to be active bystanders in the community,” Bean added.

Born and raised on Maui, Bean saw a need for more training and free resources to tackle the growing crisis.

While Bean said overdoses are not siloed in certain age groups or areas, there is a noticeable trend on the Valley Isle.

“In Maui County, there’s definitely been an increase on the South of Maui as well as Central Maui with overdoses reported from 2021 to 2022,” Bean said.

End Overdose Hawai’i is also in need of volunteers. More information on the group is available on its Instagram page.

