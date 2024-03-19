Family calls for full investigation after death of 17-year-old La Porte High School student

By Jessica Willey

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) — The family of a 17-year-old who died on Friday is desperate for answers and speaking out.

Christopher Flores spent 11 days in the hospital attached to machines after he was found unresponsive at the home of an acquaintance, his family told ABC13.

They hoped and prayed for a recovery, but he died two days before his 18th birthday.

“I can’t even put it into words what this is or how our family is feeling right now, seeing such a bright light dim out at such a young age,” explained Victoria Salas, Flores’ cousin.

Flores was a senior at La Porte High School. He was into boxing and fitness, Salas said.

The medical examiner has yet to rule on a manner or cause of death, but his family believes he may have taken a pill laced with fentanyl, something Salas said he never would have done knowingly.

“Why? What would you get out of taking fentanyl? That’s like playing Russian roulette with your life,” Salas said, adding that the family wants a full investigation. “We want every avenue followed, every piece of evidence followed. We want every possible stone turned over, for sure.”

La Porte police told ABC13 they are investigating, and it may turn into a homicide probe depending on what evidence they find.

Salas said her cousin was looking forward to graduation. His death has devastated his mother and the entire family.

“It’s the saddest thing ever,” Salas said.

A fundraiser to help Flores’ family with expenses is being held on Sunday, March 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Spikes Performance, located at 4425 Spencer Highway in Pasadena.

La Porte ISD issued the following statement:

“This tragedy has left many in our community deeply saddened. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Mr. Flores during this unimaginably difficult time. We extend our deepest condolences to them as they navigate through this profound loss, and we will continue to offer counseling services to his classmates, who are attempting to cope with their grief.

At this time, we are waiting to hear from Mr. Flores’ family about funeral services, which we will communicate to our community. In the meantime, we ask that our La Porte ISD Family keep the Flores Family in their thoughts and prayers.”

