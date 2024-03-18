Zoo announces young giraffe died from broken neck

By Alyssa Dzikowski

Click here for updates on this story

MIAMI (WFOR) — Zoo Miami announced that a young female giraffe was found dead early Saturday morning.

The Zoo Miami Health Facility performed a necropsy and confirmed the giraffe died from breaking its neck.

The young female giraffe was born on December 15th.

Officials believe that something startled the giraffe causing it to run into a fence.

Zoo Miami says none of their other giraffes show signs of trauma and that they continue to closely monitor their animals.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.