Truck fire damages several nearby boats

By Riley Rourke

NEWBURYPORT, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A pickup truck that caught fire in Newburyport damaged several nearby boats in a yacht yard on Saturday.

Firefighters were called to Windward Yacht Yard around 10:30 a.m. after a generator in the back of a pickup truck caught fire.

The owner of the pickup truck was working on his boat transmission when the fire began.

The fire spread to nearby boats and caused significant damage.

Firefighters said that the pickup truck was a total loss but that the fire could have been much worse.

“If it was a windy day, it could’ve been a lot worse. So we’re thankful there was no wind; we had enough manpower. Thankful for the surrounding towns who got here and established a water supply with us, under difficult conditions and a tight space, and lee it t the limited damage it is,” Newburyport Fire Chief Stephen Bradbury said.

No injuries were reported.

