Manoa father accused of stabbing family to death plotted for months, says HPD

HONOLULU (KITV) — Police on Friday released shocking details on why a Manoa father killed his family before taking his own life on Sunday.

According to Honolulu Police (HPD), Paris Oda, 46, had severe financial problems. He hadn’t paid his taxes in years, and was behind on car and loan payments.

In January 2024, Oda asked a realtor about selling his home in Manoa. Because he didn’t have enough clients at his chiropractic clinic, police said he had begun driving for Uber to try and make more money.

Honolulu Police Department Lt. Deanna Thoemmes described a conversation Oda had with his wife, Naoka, about committing suicide to escape financial pressure.

“He said he could not take it anymore and told her their children ‘need to come with them’ as no one could take better care of them than they would,” Thoemmes said.

Police say Oda started talking about killing his family and burning their house down. He tried to get a gun, but was unable to. The investigation remains ongoing.

The Oda Family released a statement today thanking people for their support and asking for privacy.

